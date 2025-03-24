Lagos Govt To Redesign Oshodi Transport Interchange

Share

The Lagos State Government says it will redesign the Oshodi Transport Interchange (OTI) to prepare for the integration of the Rail Mass transit systems.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

Osiyemi added that the Lagos State Government would address the ongoing developments and challenges affecting the Oshodi Transport Interchange.

He said this was in preparedness for the integration of the Rail Mass transit system; Red Line rail project connecting the Blue Line. He said: “The ministry recognised that a review of the OTI’s design and operations is essential for its optimisation and so a meeting with relevant stakeholders to discuss the current state of the OTI.

“The review will also identify viable solutions that will enhance its operational efficiency in alignment with global standards and Standard Operating Procedures.” Osiyemi said the ministry would embark on site visitation to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the OTI, which would inform decisionmaking regarding its optimal usage.

He added: “It was proposed that it is necessary to engage the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency to ensure swift and periodic road maintenance around the OTI facilities to enhance accessibility and safety for all commuters.

“A holistic enforcement initiative will be initiated to address the challenges posed by street hawking in the OTI vicinity, which has been a significant concern affecting pedestrian and commuter safety.”

