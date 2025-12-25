Lagos Govt To Demolish Fire-Ravaged Ex-GNI Building Over Safety Concerns

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to demolish the former Great Nigerian Insurance (GNI) building on Lagos Island following a massive fire that caused severe structural damage and raised major safety concerns.

Preliminary structural assessments conducted after the incident revealed extensive compromise to the multi-storey property, including partial collapses.

Authorities have since declared the building unsafe and a serious threat to nearby structures and residents.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday at the scene of the incident on Martin Street, Marina, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that a technical committee had been established to determine the safest method of demolition.

The committee, headed by the Commissioner for Special Duties, is expected to submit its recommendations ahead of demolition activities scheduled to commence in the coming days.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the inferno spread beyond the affected building, damaging several adjoining properties due to their proximity. Two neighbouring buildings reportedly suffered severe damage, while three others were partially affected.

He added that emergency agencies remain fully mobilised in the area to monitor the situation and avert further risks. Although the main blaze has been largely contained, he said, pockets of flames and heavy smoke persist, necessitating the evacuation of surrounding buildings.

“What we have now are pockets of fire that responders are still addressing. The smoke continues to affect nearby properties, which is why we ordered full evacuation, considering how closely clustered the buildings are,” the governor said.

The governor further revealed that the 24 to 25-storey former insurance building had, in the last 10 to 15 years, been converted almost entirely into a warehouse facility rather than used as its original office structure.

He recalled that the building had previously recorded one or two fire incidents, indicating repeated safety lapses.

Initial findings showed the fire reportedly started around the fourth and fifth floors before escalating. Sanwo-Olu confirmed that no fatalities were recorded, though between seven and ten individuals were rescued and taken to the hospital by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

However, he confirmed that the blaze resulted in two partial collapses within the building and extensive damage to nearby structures.

Sanwo-Olu used the incident to caution traders and business operators to prioritise safety, recalling a similar fire outbreak recorded in the same axis about three years ago.

He warned that Lagos had entered a high-risk fire period, as the dry harmattan months typically witness increased incidents driven by negligence and environmental conditions.

Meanwhile, the Federal Fire Service confirmed that firefighting efforts were still ongoing. Operational Commander Musa Emmanuel said the intensity of the fire and density of surrounding buildings had prolonged the operation.

“This fire started yesterday, and we are still battling it. Operations are ongoing, and it has not yet been fully brought under control,” he stated.

He added that three to four buildings were affected, noting that investigations into the cause of the fire and assessment of losses would commence only after the situation had been fully contained.

“Our priority for now is saving lives and protecting property. The cause of the fire will be determined once the fire is completely extinguished,” Emmanuel said.