Lagos Govt To Commence Forth Mainland Bridge April

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State on Thursday revealed that the groundbreaking ceremony for the 4th Mainland Bridge will be done between March and April this year.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke at the town hall meeting for the Lagos West Senatorial District assured that the state government has completed a great deal of work and is now in the latter stages of preparing for the bridge’s construction.

He revealed that the bridge would be built in stages and that the few properties impacted by the project would have compensation for their occupants and landlords.

The Governor noted that his second term in office is a season of “doubling up, working faster, and harder to achieve more for the residents.”

He said, “In an effort to cushion the effect of the harsh economy on people,” the governor also said that N50 billion has been set aside for distribution, with the goal of helping citizens who are vulnerable and pulling them out of poverty.

He implored all those who contested against him in the last governorship election and challenged his victory in court, to come forward to join him in taking Lagos to the next level, if the issues were about Lagos’s progress.

Admitting that the infrastructural gap in Lagos State was huge, Mr Sanwo-Olu said it was surmountable. To this end, he said though his administration had executed a number of projects, it would do more in the days ahead

Specifically, he said that while the Red and Blue rail lines cut across Lagos West and Central Senatorial districts, plans were on to execute the Green and Purple rail lines for Lagos East Senatorial district.

The governor also disclosed that before the end of the year, the Federal Government will hand over 150 electric buses while the state hopes to procure additional 1000 electric buses.

According to the Governor, the state government is collaborating with some investors to buy electric buses. The purchase of the buses, according to Mr. Sanwo-Olu, was a step towards the state’s goal of having zero emissions by 2050.

The governor said he is committed to holding town hall meetings on a regular basis and touring the state. According to him, citizens would be able to inform the government of their requirements and the executive branch would have the chance to answer to the people.

Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, stated in his welcome speech that the town hall meetings were an extension of the Sanwo-Olu administration’s open-door policy and his commitment to providing the people with effective government.