Lagos Govt Threatens Prosecution Over Illegal Chieftaincy Titles

The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning against the assumption and conferment of chieftaincy titles without official approval, declaring that offenders will face arrest and prosecution.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr Bolaji Robert.

He said the state would strictly enforce the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State, 2015, to curb the growing trend of self-proclaimed traditional rulers.

Robert described the proliferation of unauthorised chieftaincy titles as unhealthy and dangerous, noting that it fuels tension, confusion and communal crises across the state.

According to him, the use of royal appellations such as “Oba,” “His Royal Majesty,” or “His Royal Highness” without government recognition is illegal.

“The preponderance of these self-acclaimed chieftaincy titles has reached an alarming level, rendering efforts at curbing these untoward excesses largely ineffective,” the commissioner said.

He explained that Sections 15, 16, 17, 18 and 20 of the Obas and Chiefs Law clearly spell out the lawful procedures for filling chieftaincy vacancies and approving titles, stressing that the ministry remains the only authority empowered to grant such approvals in Lagos State.

Robert further cited Section 21, Paragraphs 2(a–d), and Section 23, Paragraphs (a) and (b), which prohibit the assumption of royal titles and the use of royal insignia by unrecognised individuals. These include beaded crowns, beaded shoes, staffs of office and horse whisks.

The commissioner disclosed that the state government is set to intensify enforcement of the law, warning that any chieftaincy title conferred without the governor’s approval is null and void. He added that offenders risk up to two years’ imprisonment as prescribed by law.

“Such actions will be viewed strongly as a deliberate infraction and an affront to the traditional institution in the state,” he said, urging individuals currently holding unauthorised titles to desist immediately.

Robert also called on residents to report cases of illegal conferment or use of chieftaincy titles to the ministry or security agencies for prompt action.

He said the measures were necessary to safeguard the sanctity, integrity and cultural heritage of the traditional institution in Lagos State, and to protect it from being brought into disrepute.