Lagos Govt Suspends Planning Approvals Along Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Corridor

….Strategic move aims to align ongoing development with new Coastal Highway project

The Lagos State Government has announced the immediate suspension of all planning approvals within the corridor of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project, citing the need to align the new infrastructure with the state’s urban development frameworks.

In an official statement released on Monday, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, disclosed the policy shift at a media briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja.

The suspension, he said, is a proactive measure to address the significant impact of the coastal highway project on existing and emerging physical development plans across the state.

“The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road has already impacted several development frameworks, including the recently concluded Ode-Omi Action Area Plan, as well as the ongoing Ibeju-Lekki Model City Plan and the Lekki Comprehensive Master Plan,” said Dr. Olumide.

He emphasized that the temporary halt on planning approvals is necessary to prevent further distortions and to facilitate a coordinated review of current development strategies.

“As a result of the effects of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road on our Development Plans, it is germane to review the situation on ground and align it with the Development Plans to forestall any further distortion now or in the future,” he stated.

To enforce the suspension, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has been mandated to withhold all planning approvals within the affected corridor until further notice.

Dr. Olumide reiterated the state government’s commitment to creating a well-organised, inclusive, livable, and sustainable built environment.

He also noted that Lagos is strategically positioned to maximize the socio-economic benefits of the inter-state Coastal Highway project, once proper urban planning alignment is achieved.

