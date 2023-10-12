Lagos Govt Suspends Blue Rail Line Operations

The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary shutdown of the Blue Rail Line operation from Saturday, October 14 to Sunday, October 15.

The state government who made this known on Wednesday via its official X handle (formerly Twitter) said its operation will resume on Monday, October 16.

New Telegraph recalls that on September 4, the Blue Rail Line commerce operation, commuting passengers between Marina and Mile 12 area of the state.

Speaking on the partial suspension, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in order to expand train trips and guarantee passenger safety, the metro train will not operate on Saturday, October 14, after the morning peak, till Sunday.

According to the Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos Blue rail will “momentarily pause” passenger operations in order to convert to electricity.

“Here is an important update on our metro line. Starting Monday, October 16, 2023, we’re increasing train trips on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line from 12 to 54, with plans for 74 trips by the end of November,” the governor wrote.

“To make this transition, we’ll need to shut down train services on Saturday, October 14 after the morning peak service and for the entire day on Sunday, October 15, for the switch to electricity.

READ ALSO:

“This momentary pause is to ensure that your safety is our top priority, ” the statement partly reads.

Mr Sanwo-Olu further said the suspension of passenger operations is a “global practice to effect major changes.

“This switch to electricity will help us introduce more trips and help us serve more passengers safely.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu also announced that since the launch of the first phase of the Blue Rail on 4 September, it has moved over 80,000 passengers.

“Our goal is to surpass 150,000 daily passengers between Marina and Mile 2 in the coming months,” the governor said.

The train will run on an independent power supply – an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU), Kolawole Ojelabi, spokesperson of the state’s transport agency, told PREMIUM TIMES during the commissioning of the train system in January.

The train will use the power known as the Third Rail Electrification System. It will be powered by a public power source, an Independent Power Plant (IPP) and a UPS system.

Mr Ojelabi said the essence of doing that is for the train to “run unhindered.”

“If there is an outage, the UPS kicks in until when the IPP will start up, passengers will not know when this transition takes place,” he said.

He responded, “There is an engine that is pulling it – a waggon so that waggon is being used to test it,” when asked what the train is now running on.

To a follow-up question about whether the train is currently powered by diesel, he responded, “The train is being pulled by locomotive but that does not mean that the train is running on diesel.”