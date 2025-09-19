Lagos Govt Suspends All Land Reclamation Projects

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of all reclamation projects across the state, citing grave environmental and social risks posed by ongoing activities in wetlands, floodplains, and lagoon areas.

The suspension was announced in a statement titled “Immediate suspension of all reclamation projects across the state with or without EIA approval and drainage clearance”, and signed by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab.

According to the Ministry, several reclamation works have been carried out indiscriminately across the state, including in highbrow areas such as Parkview, Banana Island, Osborne, Ikoyi, Victoria Island Extension, Lekki, Ajah and Oworonshoki, as well as parts of the Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Ojo and Badagry.

The Commissioner noted that most of the projects are being executed without the necessary authorisation from the ministry. Therefore, the Commissioner directed that all reclamation works, whether approved or not, be suspended with immediate effect.

While acknowledging that land reclamation could provide space for housing and infrastructure, Wahab stressed that the environmental and social costs outweigh the benefits if the process is not properly regulated.

The Ministry stressed that with the state’s fragile ecosystem, state government intervention was necessary to prevent further disaster.

He added that only projects subjected to the full Environmental Impact Assessment process and cleared by the ministry would be permitted to continue.

The statement further warned of strict enforcement measures against violators, including site decommissioning, prosecution and the arrest of culprits.

“The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MOE&WR) has observed with grave concern the proliferation of reclamation activities on Wetlands, Floodplains and the Lagoons across the State, particularly around Parkview, Banana Island, Osborne and other parts of Ikoyi, Victoria Island Extension, Lekki, Ajah, Oworonshoki, Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Ojo and Badagry axis, without consideration of the adverse impacts on the Environment and the Wellbeing and Safety of the good people of the State.

“These indiscriminate reclamation projects are being executed without requisite Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Approvals and Drainage Clearance from this Ministry.

“While reclamation may provide space for Housing and Infrastructure development, it also poses significant Environmental and Social risks, including increased vulnerability to flooding, coastal erosion, disruption of livelihood (especially fishing), loss of wetlands and biodiversity, constriction of the Lagoons and their capacity, impairment of water quality, amongst others.

“With the low-lying topography of the State and its fragile ecosystem, the State Government cannot afford to allow this indiscriminate reclamation of the Lagoons, Wetlands and floodplains to continue unabated.

“Consequently, the Ministry is by this Notice directing all Reclamation Projects across the State with or without EIA approval and Drainage Clearance to be suspended immediately.

“All approved Reclamation Projects across the State must be submitted for proper Documentation and Monitoring, while all ongoing and intending ones must be subjected to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process with issuance of an Approval Letter and Drainage Clearance from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

“Failure to comply with this directive within the next 7 DAYS after this publication shall leave the Ministry with no other option than to deploy appropriate machineries to decommission the reclaimed sites, including excavation and removal of fill, reconnecting of already blocked water channels on the Lagoon and the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved and/or found on the site of the illegality,” Wahab declared.