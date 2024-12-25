Lagos Govt Sparkles City With Christmas Decorations

Share

Lagos State Government has indeed proven that the state is the Centre of Excellence. It has made it sparkle with the Christmas decorations that dot the city. This is a project which the State, through its Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, carries out every year, adding fun, ecstasy and unforgettable memories to the Yuletide.

Bright lights of different designs, shapes and colours have not only turned the city into Wonderland, but Lagosians, who feed their eyes on a daily basis now have a feel of Christmas and are in a celebratory mood this festive season.

The Christmas lights have been installed in the following locations: Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island; Lekki-Ikoyi Toll Bridge; Marina Promenade/Outer Marina; Ikorodu Road; Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way; Allen Junction to Governor’s Road, Alausa and Mobolaji Johnson Avenue from 7UP to Alausa.

The brain behind these installations is Subtle Elegance Events Limited, an upscale event management company which was established in 2011 to curate spectacular events that leave lasting memories. The company also provides innovative and seamless events planning that exceeds its clients’ expectations, to create unforgettable memories.

According to its mission statement, the company prides itself on paying attention to details, creativity and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences tailored to its clients’ unique needs.

The primary goal of the installation project was to illuminate key areas in Lagos State with festive Christmas decorations to enhance the holiday spirit for both residents and visitors. The team worked so diligently that the installations were completed on schedule and were able to meet the desired aesthetic standards.

A very striking feature of the installations is that all the lights and decorations used in the project were of high quality, chosen for their durability and aesthetic appeal.

Still, another intriguing thing about these Christmas decorations is that Lagosians cannot predict the kind of aesthetics that may come their way as they go about their daily activities.

“As a result, they always visit those sights with loved ones to have fun and take selfies and photographs. And that sense of unpredictability, surprise and suspense makes up for the fun.

Vishal Dhawan, an Indian, in the company of his wife, friends and other family members, couldn’t help but express his ecstatic feelings about the Christmas decorations in a video posted by Voice of America, VOA.

“It has been a long we have been enjoying these lights. Our children have gone back to India. But they are still missing the lights. They are asking us to show them the videos,” Dhawan says, beaming with smiles as he admires one of the Christmas decorations in Lagos.

On her own part, Rebecca Moses said the bright lights give Lagosians a feel of Christmas that the festive season is around the corner.

And if the seeming phantasmagoria that dots the city is anything to go by, Lagos will soon snatch the cognomen, “City of Lights” from Paris, thanks to the state government’s sense of aesthetics.

Indeed, like Paris, Lagos is now a city of delights. It is now also Neverland made real. Twinkling luminous objects of magic and fantasy – sometimes dizzying – light up the city. And Lagosians cannot but see themselves in an imaginary world made real.

Not only do these Christmas decorations excite the imagination of Lagosians, but they also give them an aesthetic experience that can only be gotten in a place like Lagos. The interesting thing about these decorations is that they will be around for a long time as they will be on display until the end of January 2025.

In addition, the project team expresses its delight with the outcome of the project, which has turned the city into a Wonderland.

“We are delighted with the outcome of this project and believe it will significantly contribute to the holiday cheer in Lagos State,” the project team said.

