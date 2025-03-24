Lagos Govt Signs MoU With City Of London, FCDO 

Share

Lagos State Governor and Co-Chairman of the Lagos International Financial Center (LIFC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding Lagos and Nigeria’s economic prospects.

Speaking at the Lagos House, Marina, on Monday, the Governor emphasized the importance of the Lagos International Financial Center (LIFC) as his administration, in partnership with EnterpriseNGR, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of London and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) to advance the initiative.

According to a press release by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu emphasised the significance of establishing the first International Financial Center in sub-Saharan Africa and called for Stakeholders’ support to bring the vision to fruition.

The signing of the MoU marks a new phase in the establishment of the Lagos International Financial Center, solidifying Lagos’ position as a leading financial hub on the continent.

“This is not just about Lagos; it is about positioning our country as a prime destination for both local and international investors. The LIFC will provide a more predictable and reliable financial environment that fosters economic growth and innovation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He further highlighted that the initiative aims to integrate Lagos into the global financial ecosystem, ensuring Nigeria is recognized among cities with dynamic international financial centres.

The Governor expressed appreciation to all partners for their financial and technical support in making the LIFC a reality.

The Co-chairman of LIFC and Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and his administration for their vision and determination in driving the LIFC project.

“The signing of this MoU is a significant milestone for the Lagos International Financial Center. Today, we are flying the flag of Lagos, Nigeria, and Africa, and we are making strides towards establishing a globally recognized financial hub,” Aig-Imoukhuede stated.

He also lauded the media for their balanced and insightful reporting, urging them to continue supporting the initiative.

Anna Rogers, Director of International Development at The City of London, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership in positioning Lagos as a financial powerhouse in Africa.

“The City of London is proud to be a key strategic partner in the development of the Lagos International Financial Center. This initiative is commendable, and we are excited to be part of Lagos’ journey toward becoming a major financial hub,” she said.

She further noted that the collaboration will facilitate knowledge-sharing between UK and Nigerian financial professionals, policymakers, and regulators in areas such as corporate governance, financial services, regulation, technology, and innovation. This, she said, will drive increased trade, investment, and partnerships between Nigeria, the UK, and the international financial community.

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with EnterpriseNGR under the Lagos International Financial Council (LIFC), formalized the agreement on Monday through the signing of an MoU with the City of London and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

The MoU was signed by Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Yomi Oluyomi; CEO of EnterpriseNGR, Obi Ibekwe; Head of Eurasia, Middle East, and Africa at The City of London, Chika Mourah; and Director of International Development at The City of London, Anna Rogers.

The signing was witnessed by Governor and Co-Chairman of LIFC, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Co-Chairman of LIFC and Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Chargé d’Affaires of the British Deputy High Commission, Lagos, Simon Field; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; and Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, among others.

