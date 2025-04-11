Lagos Govt Shuts Mile 12, Ketu, Other Markets Over Illegal Waste Disposal

Share

The Lagos State Government on Friday shut down 13 markets in the Ketu and Mile 12 areas of the state for persistently flouting the state’s waste management law.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab made this disclosure in a press statement made available to newmen in Ikeja.

According to Wahab, the markets were closed for persistent violations, including illegal waste disposal on roads, medians, and highways, which are contrary to the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017.

He said the exercise took place on Thursday night, stating that the closure was crucial for safeguarding public health and restoring order to the city’s already congested public spaces.

Among the affected locations were Erukan Market in Mile 12 and Oja Oba Market in Ketu, both of which had been notorious for improper waste management practices.

Additionally, Owoseni Tundas Market and Oba Ogunjobi Market in Mile 12 were also sealed. Other markets and shops affected by the clampdown include the shop owners at the BRT Terminal in Mile 12, the Mile 12 Bus Stop Shops, and the Ketu Terminal Market, which has six plazas.

The move further extended to the Ifesowapo Shop Owners Market in Mile 12, Demurin St Plaza Shops in Ketu, and a range of other businesses, including The Occupant at 6 Demurin Road, Ketu. Ifelodun Market in Ketu, Ibadan Unit 1 Park located between Babajide Sanwo-Olu Market and Ikosi Fruit Market, and the Ketu Tipper Garage were also sealed as part of the operation.

He said, “In line with our commitment to environmental sanity, Ketu and Mile 12 markets were successfully sealed last night for persistent violations, including illegal waste disposal on roads, medians, and highways – contrary to the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017.

“These enforcement actions are necessary to safeguard public health and restore order to our public spaces. Market stakeholders must take responsibility for proper waste management going forward.

“Let us work together to build a cleaner, safer, and more responsible Lagos.”

