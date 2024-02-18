Lagos Govt Shuts Mandilas Market For Two-Week

Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the market around the burnt Mandilas building, Lagos Island for the next two days.

The closure was to enable the marketers to comply with its directive for self-removal of illegal make-shift structures erected on road setbacks within and around the market environment.

The closure notice was issued on Saturday during a joint inspection and enforcement exercise carried out by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, (LASBCA), in conjunction with some law enforcement agencies and other relevant government agencies in charge of emergency-related matters.

The enforcement exercise followed the expiration of a 14-day self-removal notice earlier given by the state government to the traders to remove their wares and shops from the roads, especially around Mandilas on Lagos Island.

The Special Adviser on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, his colleague in charge of Central Business District, Bola Olumegbon-Lawal, the Permanent Secretary Office of Urban Development, Engr. Nurudeen Sodehinde and the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, led the enforcement gang of the state during the monitoring exercise.

Speaking on the rationale behind the extension, Babatunde, explained that the extension of the initial ultimatum was meant to further give room for the affected shop owners to voluntarily remove their belongings and obstructions erected on walkways.

The Special Adviser, who expressed dissatisfaction with the level of non-compliance and lackadaisical attitude put up by the affected traders, said,” The state government is fully ready to enforce compliance and removal where necessary upon the expiration of the new ultimatum given.”

On her part, Olumegbon-Lawal, said that the clean-up exercise being embarked upon by the state government throughout the entire Lagos Island was in the interest and safety of the residents.

He lamented the rate of safety infractions being perpetrated within the Mandilas market including the erection of high capacity generating set on make-shift extensions on the first, and second floors

While pleading for self-compliance from the affected shop owners to remove all illegal attachments and extensions, Olumegbon-Lawal stated that “the State Government is desirous of achieving a saner, well organised and clean city devoid of all forms of environmental nuisance.”

Also speaking, Sodehinde, said that the state government is sending a strong message to residents to be law-abiding.

He added that “if the state government is forced to carry out the removal of the extensions and illegal structures, the affected persons will be compelled to pay for such exercise.

“Lagos is an urban state and this implies that there should be Organisation and proper coordination in the way and manner we carry out our businesses and all our engagements.”

Shodeinde assured residents that the monitoring and enforcement of compliance with the ongoing cleanup exercise would be sustained until total sanity is restored to Lagos Island.