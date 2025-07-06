Lagos Govt Shuts Down Lekki School Over Environmental Violations

The Lagos State Government on Saturday, sealed Global International College, a private school in Lekki, over serious environmental infractions that pose a threat to public health.

In an official statement released by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the closure followed the discovery of untreated faecal sludge and wastewater being discharged directly into surrounding areas, causing offensive odours and discomfort to nearby residents.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that the illegal discharge was facilitated through a pumping system connected to the school’s drainage, a clear violation of state environmental regulations.

“The school was discharging raw sewage into the environment, and despite repeated warnings, failed to comply. We took enforcement action on Saturday after they ignored multiple notices,” Wahab said.

Commissioner Wahab emphasized that the Sanwo-Olu administration will not hesitate to sanction or prosecute individuals or institutions that endanger public health through environmental negligence.

“All environmental nuisance and pollution portend grave dangers to public health and will be met with appropriate sanctions and/or prosecution,” he warned.

The state government reiterated its commitment to upholding environmental standards across all sectors and warned that similar enforcement actions would continue against violators across Lagos.