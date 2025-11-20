Lagos Govt Showcases Climate Leadership, Investment Outcomes At COP30

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its status as a continental leader in climate action following a series of high-level engagements at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in São Paulo, Brazil.

From November 6 to 8, Lagos showcased its flagship initiatives, including the 80 Million Clean Cookstoves Initiative and LAMATA’s e-Mobility Programme, demonstrating how subnational governments can attract global capital to drive inclusive and measurable climate progress.

Speaking on Lagos State’s agenda and outcomes through the Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, highlighted the State’s catalytic leadership.

“Lagos went to COP30 to demonstrate what true subnational leadership looks like. We are proving that African cities can build bankable climate solutions at scale, solutions that are inclusive, investable, and capable of transforming millions of lives. The world is looking for climate ambition backed by action, and Lagos is stepping forward with both,” she said.

Oshodi further noted that Lagos’ participation strengthened global partnerships, deepened investor confidence, and positioned the State as a model for translating climate vision into bankable, people-centred projects.

She disclosed that the Lagos Private Roundtable, themed Financing Urban Climate Solutions for a Just and Inclusive Transition, convened development finance institutions, philanthropic organizations, and private-sector investors. Discussions focused on co-financing pathways, de-risking instruments, and innovative financing structures to scale Lagos’ green investments.

Key outcomes of Lagos’ COP30 engagement include commitments to advance feasibility and financing discussions for clean cooking projects, interest in co-developing e-mobility pilot corridors with private investors, and exploratory talks with international partners on green bond issuances under the Lagos Climate Finance Framework.

At the Africa Innovation Forum, co-curated by OCCE and Climate Action, Lagos was spotlighted as a leading voice among African cities advancing climate innovation. Panelists, including Mrs. Titi Oshodi, LAMATA Managing Director Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, Oando Clean Energy CEO Demola Ogunbanjo, and IFC Senior Manager Diep Nguyen-van Houtte, shared insights on subnational financing of State-Determined Contributions (SDCs) and the emerging role of African cities as investment-ready climate champions. The session was moderated by Christian Daube from Climate KIC.

During the Dealroom Session, Lagos connected its ambitious project pipeline to global investors and development partners, generating strong expressions of interest from financiers focused on scalable clean energy and circular economy solutions.

Under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos continues to set the pace for African cities in aligning climate ambition with investment readiness. Mrs. Oshodi emphasized the State’s pioneering role in Africa’s just transition movement.