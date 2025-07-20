Lagos Govt Seizes 10 Trucks Over Violation Of Third Mainland Bridge Restrictions

The Lagos State Government on Sunday confiscated 10 articulated trucks and heavy-duty vehicles for breaching the access restriction on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The seizure was carried out by a recently inaugurated enforcement team tasked with ensuring full compliance with the state’s regulations on restricted routes.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, made this known in a statement signed by Taofiq Adebayo, spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Giwa explained that the operation, conducted over the weekend, aligns with the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and infrastructure by enforcing traffic laws without exception.

He also revealed that LASTMA officers have been directed to enforce the regulation strictly, and no offender will be exempt.

He noted that the bridge is now equipped with advanced surveillance technology, including high-definition cameras capable of real-time monitoring and automated infraction tracking.

According to him, the enforcement follows several rounds of stakeholder engagement, public awareness drives, and the issuance of official advisories regarding the restriction on articulated vehicles using the bridge.

He emphasised that despite repeated warnings, some operators have continued to flout the directive, posing risks to commuters and the bridge itself.

“This initiative demonstrates the government’s zero-tolerance approach to violations that threaten public safety and the structural integrity of key transport corridors.

“The restriction is not arbitrary. It is based on engineering assessments and is supported by existing traffic regulations. Non-compliance will now attract serious consequences,” Giwa added.