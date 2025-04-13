Lagos Govt Seeks Youth Collaboration On Economic Devt

Share

The Deputy Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Samuel Egube, has called on Nigerian youths to actively participate in economic development and social impact programmes, urging them to collaborate and embrace values that foster positive change.

Egube made the call during the 6th Annual Youth Leadership Conference held at the Prof. Ade-Ajayi Conference Hall, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos.

He said: “One of the things you notice about young people as they grow is the tendency to isolate themselves, especially when they are frustrated or angry. But they should not view the government with distrust. Rather, they should engage and partner with it to drive change through shared values.”

Egube advised youths to associate themselves with progressive individuals, peers, and institutions.

He encouraged them to offer their services even for free if employment isn’t immediately available, as a way of gaining valuable experience.

He noted that Lagos State has 21 development centres, including the Tech Hub, which collaborates with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to empower young people through vouchers, training, and entrepreneurship initiatives.

“Our young people need to be aware of what is happening in government and engage with ministries relevant to them,” he said.

“There’s the Ministry of Youth and the Ministry of Tertiary Education, both of which offer off-cycle training in technology and other fields. We are also creating wealth through internships and paying young people for their contributions.”

Similarly, human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) urged youths, particularly students, to organise themselves and pursue patriotic causes, stressing that “an organised people can never be defeated.”

Falana, who was the keynote speaker at the conference, said Nigerian youths are suffering due to the mismanagement of the economy.

“Students’ hopes are dashed, and their dreams shattered. Even graduates live in fear that they may not secure employment,” he said.

He urged students to unite and demand their rights, asserting that Nigeria remains a land of limitless opportunities.

He also encouraged the organisers to collaborate with human rights groups to educate young people about their rights, promising to provide relevant materials and emphasizing the role of social media in spreading awareness.

Earlier, the convener of the conference, Segun Odufuwa, said the Youth Leadership Conference has significantly impacted thousands of young people and transformed their outlook on leadership and self-worth.

Odufuwa, who is also the founder of Superior Performance Global Network (SPGN), said:

“The biggest testimony is that youths now believe in themselves and their ability to achieve success. We follow up with attendees, and many of them have been with us from the first edition to this sixth edition.”

He added that many young people previously struggled with low self-esteem due to personal failures and societal pressure.

“Through our seminars and conferences, we’ve helped restore hope and change their narratives,” he said.

