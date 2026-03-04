New Telegraph

March 4, 2026
Lagos Govt Seals Two Facilities For Illegal Sewage Discharge

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) on Tuesday, 3 March, 2026 sealed off a public toilet located on Offin road off Apongbon for the deliberate discharge of raw sewage into the public drain.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo wahab disclosed this in a social media update.

According to him, the public toilet channelled its chamber directly into the drain resulting into offensive odour and sewage flow within the community, constituting public nuisance, environmental pollution, and posing significant risks to human health.

Additionally, the Commissioner stated that COSJANE MALL along Festac Link Road in Amuwo Odofin was also sealed after several warnings.

The mall was sealed for discharging untreated wastewater into public drainage system, constituting environmental pollution and threat to public health.

