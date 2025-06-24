Lagos Govt Seals Timeless, Iceland Beaches

Share

The Lagos State Government has sealed two popular beachfront recreational centres, Timeless Beach and Iceland Beach, over alleged encroachment on State-owned land.

Officials also served stopwork orders to no fewer than 180 other buildings in the Okun-Ajah area of Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

A statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Akodu Morenikeji, said the affected facilities and property owners had been served several contravention notices and summons in the past but failed to comply, prompting the Ministry to initiate strict enforcement measures.

Speaking on the development, Alebiosu decried the unethical practices by property developers and owners He said: “This level of disregard for laid-down rules and property ownership cannot be tolerated.

“The state government has made repeated efforts to engage the affected parties, but their refusal to comply has left us with no choice.”

Alebiosu noted that more than 40 previous offenders who had encroached on State land were later accommodated by the government after fulfilling all legal requirements, including the processing and issuance of their E-Survey documents.

However, he lamented that many others have remained defiant, continuing illegal developments despite clear warnings.

Share