Lagos Govt Seals Public Toilet For Raw Sewage Discharge In Amuwo Odofin

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), on Wednesday, 25th February, 2026 sealed off a public toilet at Mazamaza bus stop in Amuwo Odofin for deliberate discharge of raw sewage and wastewater into public drainage system.

The update was provided by the Commissioner of Environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab on his social media page.

According to him, the sewage and wastewater were discharged through a pumping machine, thereby constituting public nuisance, environmental pollution and threat to public health.

The Lagos government has enjoined residents to adopt proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to support public health and promote environmental sustainability.

“Acts of environmental nuisance will attract appropriate sanctions and prosecution,” the government noted.