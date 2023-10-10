Lagos Govt Seals Popular Nightclub Over Noise Pollution

The Lagos State government on Monday sealed off a popular nightclub in the Ikoyi area due to noise pollution concerns.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, ordered the sealing of the nightclub due to concerns over noise pollution.

The commissioner, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that the nightclub in question is Silk Club.

He stated that the nightclub, situated at 190, Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, was closed by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) based on his instructions.

Wahab also disclosed that LASEPA officials had carried out a nighttime enforcement operation in the area over the weekend.

The commissioner wrote, “As I directed, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency @LasepaOfficial conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing of Silk Club at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi due to noise pollution.”

