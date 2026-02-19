Lagos Govt Seals Off Public Toilet Over Sewage Discharge

The Lagos State Waste Water Management Office on Thursday shut down a public toilet located on Savage Street, Ebute Metta, over allegations of illegally discharging untreated sewage into a public drainage system.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on its verified X handle, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, noted that the facility was sealed on Wednesday, February 18.

According to the State Commissioner, the act resulted in environmental pollution and constituted a public nuisance that posed serious health risks to residents of the area.

He further stated that the closure followed what he described as “The deliberate pumping of raw sewage into the public drain, resulting in offensive odour and the uncontrolled flow of sewage within the community.”

This is as he called on Lagos residents and facility operators to comply with approved wastewater disposal standards and maintain proper hygiene practices in the interest of public health and environmental sustainability.

He also warned that the state government would not hesitate to impose sanctions on violators.