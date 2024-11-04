Lagos Govt Seals Off Messrs Charterhouse Over Wetland Loss, Others

Share

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has sealed off Messrs Charterhouse for environmental violations.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, made this known on his X handle yesterday.

Wahab said it was sealed over alleged illegal reclamation of wetland and construction without requisite drainage clearance and wetland permit.

He said the enforcement operatives from the Wetland and Conservation Department of the ministry, sealed off Messrs Charterhouse after being served a stop work order.

“This property around Ogombo in Eti-Osa Local Government, was sealed off over an illegal reclamation of wetland and construction without requisite drainage clearance and wetland permit.

“The ministry had earlier served a stop-work order on Aug. 15 on Messrs Charterhouse and the adjourning properties. “This stop work order was for causing wetland loss and degradation, biodiversity loss, desecration of the buffer zone holding excess water and prevent flooding,” he said.

