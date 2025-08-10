Lagos Govt Seals Off Lekki Estate Over Discharge Of Sewage Into Public Drains

The Lagos State Government on Saturday sealed Myca 7 Court, Van Daniel Estate, off Orchid Road, Lekki, for allegedly discharging sewage into public drains.

The development was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to Wahab, the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office carried out the enforcement following public complaints about the alleged pollution.

READ ALSO

The statement read, “Following public outcry and in pursuant of safe and cleaner Lagos, the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) this morning sealed-off Myca 7 Court, Van Daniel Estate, Off Orchid Road, Lekki Lagos, for deliberate discharge of sewage into the public drains via pumping machine, thereby causing public nuisance, environmental pollution and endangering human life.

“Every act of environmental nuisance and pollution portends grave dangers to public health and will be met with appropriate sanctions and or prosecution.”