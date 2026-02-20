Lagos Govt Seals NITEL Building Over Raw Sewage Discharge

The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), in a joint enforcement operation with the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), on Friday, February 20, 2026 sealed off the NITEL building on Marcathy Street, Obalende, Lagos Island, over the discharge of untreated sewage into public drains.

This development was contained in a social media post made by the Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to him, the illegal disposal of wastewater caused environmental nuisance, pollution, and serious health risks to residents and passersby in the area.

“The Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) in a joint operation with KAI on Friday 20th February 2026 seals off NITEL building, Marcathy Street, Obalende, Lagos Island, for deliberate discharge of raw sewage into public drains causing environmental nuisance and pollution as well as health risks to humans.

“The enforcement action is part of ongoing efforts by the Lagos State Government to curb environmental violations and improve sanitation in the state,” he said.

The old NITEL building is currently occupied by unidentified squatters living without any formal authorization or regulatory coordination, further complicating environmental compliance and waste management practices within the premises.

The government has enjoined residents to adopt proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to support public health and promote environmental sustainability as any act of environmental nuisance will attract appropriate sanctions and possible prosecution.