Lagos Govt Seals Dowen College Over Waste Management

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday sealed Dowen College in Lekki Phase 1 over alleged flouting of waste management regulations.

This is contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to the Commissioner, the development followed a video shared on Tuesday, showing operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps apprehending a yet-to-be-identified man for allegedly violating waste disposal rules.

Wahab wrote,” Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial in collaboration with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority #Lawma_gov sealed up Dowen College in Lekki over indiscriminate waste disposal.

“We will not hesitate to take firm action against any institution or organisation that violates our waste management regulations.