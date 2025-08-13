New Telegraph

August 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lagos Govt Seals…

Lagos Govt Seals Dowen College Over Waste Management

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday sealed Dowen College in Lekki Phase 1 over alleged flouting of waste management regulations.

This is contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to the Commissioner, the development followed a video shared on Tuesday, showing operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps apprehending a yet-to-be-identified man for allegedly violating waste disposal rules.

READ ALSO

Wahab wrote,” Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial in collaboration with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority #Lawma_gov sealed up Dowen College in Lekki over indiscriminate waste disposal.

“We will not hesitate to take firm action against any institution or organisation that violates our waste management regulations.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Ogun Govt Extends Deadline For Presentation Of Property Documents
Read Next

ADC Suspends State Chairman, Secretary In Kebbi