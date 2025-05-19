Share

The Lagos State Government has sealed Cubana Chief Priest’s restaurant, Donald’s Fast Food, located in Lekki, Lagos.

This development was announced by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, via a post on his X.

According to Tokunbo Wahab, Cubana Chief Priest’s restaurant was sealed due to illegal dumping of refuse.

Speaking further, he revealed that two individuals, whose identities were not disclosed, attempted to bribe the official with N100,000, which was firmly rejected.

Cubana Chief Priest’s restaurant has been embroiled in controversy with the Lagos State government in previous times. In September 2024, his restaurant was sealed for noise pollution and environmental infractions.

In the early hours of Saturday, 18th May 2025, the Chairman of the Lekki Estate Residents Association (@Lekkiphase1_ ) alerted us to an incident involving the illegal dumping of refuse along Durosimi-Etti Street in Lekki Phase 1.

A white Ford van with Abuja registration plates GWA 136E was caught in the act of indiscriminately discharging waste.

The vehicle was traced to DONALD restaurant, a nightlife establishment located on Road 14 within the estate.

The suspects were apprehended on the scene by LERA’s Chief Security Officer and taken into custody at the LERA Secretariat. It was reported that the individuals attempted to bribe the security team with ₦100,000—an offer that was firmly declined.

