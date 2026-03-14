Lagos Govt Resumes Monthly Environmental Sanitation April 25

The Lagos State Government will on Saturday, April 25, resume the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state.

The state government made this announcement in a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab, on Saturday, March 14.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the announcement followed the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat symbolic cleaning of certain streets to mark the return of the exercise.

READ ALSO:

Accordimg to Wahab, the sanitation exercise will now take place on the last Saturday of every month from 6:30am to 8:30am.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the exercise is returning nine years after it was suspended in November 2016 following a court ruling against the restriction of movement during the exercise.

“During this period, residents are enjoined to clean their surroundings, clear drainage channels in their frontages, and dispose of waste properly as a civic responsibility.

“This exercise is a collective responsibility and a vital part of our commitment to a cleaner, healthier and flood-resilient Lagos.

“It will be backed with the full enforcement weight of the Lagos State Government.”