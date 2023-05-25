Lagos Govt Restates Commitment To Transforming Isale Akoka Community

The Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) has assured of the government’s commitment to the completion of the road rehabilitation project in the Isale Akoka Community in the Bariga area of the state.

The General Manager of LASURA, Ajibike Shomade, gave this assurance during a courtesy visit to the agency by the Isale Akoka residents, stressing that the government’s vision is to develop Isale Akoka into a world-class destination that would attract tourists from around the globe.

She cited examples such as the Water Houses in Cape Verde, which, she said, serve as inspiration for the envisioned transformation.

LASURA GM noted that this is a long-term project that would not only benefit the community but also be an achievement for the state government.

“Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has already initiated the process by approving the construction of roads for better accessibility.

“The construction work has commenced on Oremeji Street, Alhaji Yinusa Street, and Ajayi Olaiya Street,” she said.

Shomade assured of continuous engagement in the development of the area’s physical plan, working towards realizing the vision of a transformed community.

Speaking during the visit, the Baale Isale of Akoka, High Chief Adebanjo Odutola Odukale, Ilufemiloye I, who led the delegation comprising chairman of the Community Development Association, Engr. Idowu Olalekan Mukaila, notable theatre practitioner and Founder/Creative Director of Footprints of David Art Foundation, Seun Awobajo, who facilitated the visit, and other landlords and residents of the community, expressed gratitude to the State Government for fulfilling its promise made before the general elections, noting they decided to embark on the visit to express their appreciation.

“We have come to say thank you for remembering our roads. We have come to say thank you to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for this giant stride. We congratulate the State Governor and Deputy on their re-election,” he said.

Adebanjo, who was visibly happy, expressed appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality accorded them by the management and staff of LUSURA.

He also acknowledged the presence of contractors actively working in the community and pledged their support during the work.

Also commenting on the development during the visit, Awobajo who has been able to draw the government’s attention and intervention on the road construction following his consistency in agitating for the Bariga development through creative social re-engineering and his free slum school project amongst other projects by the Footprints of David Art Foundation, lauded Lagos State government for coming to their aid.

“The Governor has promised the rehabilitation of the Road that will link seaside cottage theatre to the major road for easy accessibility since the regimen of Ambode, thank God Governor Sanwo-Olu is here to fulfil it,” Awobajo said.

According to him, after the command performance of their play, ‘Obi Ati Orogbo’ at the iconic Glover Memorial Hall, Governor Sanwo-Olu promised a visit to the Seaside Cottage Theatre and also promised to support the vision of Seun Awobajo in creating a befitting school, and theatre facility to attract an international audience and tourist to Bariga.

Awobajo has received the attention and support of the Lagos State Government for his educational and social services that provide free assistance to school-aged children in the Isale Akoka area and its surroundings.