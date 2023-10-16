Lagos Govt Reopens Mile 12 Market

The Lagos State Government on Monday ordered the reopening of Mile 12 International Market three days after it was sealed for not complying with all safety and environmental regulations.

It would be recalled that the Market was sealed along with Owode Onirin Market for environmental violations on Friday, October 13 due to environmental infractions.

But on Monday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said the market was reopened after a thorough assessment, covering various aspects of environmental compliance, waste management practices, and general cleanliness within the market.

He emphasised the need of protecting the environment, public health, and safety, saying that the government would not tolerate the acts of a minority to compromise these matters and that they were non-negotiable.

“We cannot carry on with our disregard for the environment. We need to change our unfavourable perspective on the environment.The environment responds to us in kind depending on how we treat it. We cannot stand by and let the indifference of a small number of people impact the majority of the population.

“The Lagos State Government has ordered that Mile 12 International Market be reopened immediately, subject to complete adherence to the safety protocols and environmental criteria that were previously specified as prerequisites for the restoration of closed markets.

“The government is forced to enforce despite numerous campaigns and public education efforts. Since no government enjoys closing down markets, the enforcement action will continue unabated.

In order to protect their health and the community’s overall wellbeing, he pleaded with traders to abide by the norms of appropriate standards and place a high value on cleanliness. He underlined that any market that returned to its previous, filthy practises would face immediate closure by the authorities.

The Lagos State government closed the Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets earlier on Friday, New Telegraph had earlier reported. The main reasons given were unhygienic conditions and several environmental violations.

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) and Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) authorities ordered the lockdown, and Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, gave the order.

According to the Commissioner, Stakeholders will be able to evaluate the situation and enhance environmental and public health near Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets because of their shutdown. Because of how bad things have gotten in the markets, quick action was required.