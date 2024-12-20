Lagos Govt Reiterates Efforts In Curbing Misinformation, Fake News

Share

Lagos State Government has expressed its determination to curb misinformation and fake news across the state’s Local Governments.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said the rapid spread of misinformation and fake news poses a threat to trust and effective governance.

Speaking at the monthly stakeholder’s interactive roundtable organized by the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Omotoso said the government has intensified efforts to promote media literacy and enhance fact-checking mechanisms.

He said: “Despite the widespread use of digital platforms, some vulnerable groups, including segments of Persons Living with Disabilities, face challenges in accessing information.

“This remains a work in progress, and we are committed to exploring innovative solutions to bridge this gap.

“As we look ahead, the Lagos State Government is committed to enhancing digital penetration by expanding internet access through the laying of fibre optic cables and provision of digital tools to underserved areas of the State, to ensure no citizen is left behind.

“We will continue to collaborate with civil society and educational institutions to deepen citizens’ understanding of governance processes and their roles in participatory democracy.

“Furthermore, we will work closely with stakeholders like CDHR and CACOL to foster transparency and accountability.

“Efficient information dissemination is the lifeline of participatory governance. As we reflect on today’s theme, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to ensuring that every citizen of Lagos State has access to the information they need to thrive and contribute to our shared progress.

“Let us build a Lagos where transparency, accountability, and inclusivity are not mere aspirations but lived realities.

“Achieving this requires a collaborative effort—not just from the government but from all stakeholders, including civil society, the private sector, and the citizens themselves.”

Omotoso said the government has introduced platforms like the Citizens Gate App, toll-free hotlines, and the State Government’s social media handles to ensure inclusivity and accessibility.

He said timely, accurate and transparent information is the bedrock of participatory governance.

“It empowers citizens to make informed decisions, hold leaders accountable, and contribute meaningfully to shaping policies that affect their lives. This is the essence of true democracy.

“Effective information dissemination, therefore, should not be merely a tool; rather, it should be a catalyst for transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in governance.

“When citizens are well-informed, they are better positioned to contribute to governance, engage with the government, and participate actively in the democratic process willingly and meaningfully.

“In Lagos State, we have recognized that effective communication is pivotal to trust-building and inclusive governance.

“As a result, we have integrated information dissemination into the core of our governance strategy through a blend of traditional and digital platforms.

“Our Ministry is aptly named the Ministry of Information and Strategy, underscoring the importance of deliberate, strategic communication in governance.

“Through this, we have achieved several milestones in information dissemination in our dear state.

“We have introduced various platforms to ensure inclusivity and accessibility. These include the Citizens Gate App, toll-free hotlines, and the State Government’s social media platforms.

“These mechanisms allow citizens to access information, voice their concerns, and receive feedback conveniently.

“Just recently, the Ministry was recognized as the Best Online Media Reporter at the Stakeholders Appreciation Awards commemorating Universal Health Coverage Day 2024.

“This recognition highlights our dedication to delivering timely, accurate, and engaging content on initiatives like the Ilera Eko Health Insurance Scheme, among others,” he said.

According to Omotoso, the government has leveraged the spontaneity of social media to provide live updates on government projects and programmes.

For instance, he said the ongoing commissioning of several infrastructure projects by the State Governor is being live-streamed on our official social media platforms, ensuring citizens are informed in real-time.

“These platforms, in addition, now have uploaded press releases, and stories in Yoruba and Ogu languages to keep our citizens informed of policies, programmes, and developments, fostering a transparent and all-inclusive relationship between the government and the people.”

