Lagos Govt Refutes Claim Of Ban On Sachet Water

The Lagos State Government has debunked claims circulating on social media suggesting that the state government has banned sachet water in the state.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in a issued on Sunday debunked the allegation while clarifying the situation.

The Commissioner confirmed that Lagos State has no plans to prohibit the production or distribution of sachet water in the State.

The video, which shows individuals destroying sachet water packs at factories and on buses, has sparked widespread concern on Social media.

However, Wahab revealed that these individuals are enforcement officers from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), conducting a public health enforcement exercise to ensure compliance with NAFDAC regulations.

In his statement, Wahab reiterated Lagos State’s commitment to sustainable plastic waste management, emphasizing that sachet water remains a critical economic commodity for Lagosians.

He noted the government’s ongoing initiatives, including the implementation of mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for producers of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), sachets, and carrier bags above 40 microns.

The government is also collaborating with producers and Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs) to establish a Plastic Waste Management Fund, financed by contributions from major importers and producers.

This initiative according to him aims to tackle Lagos’ growing plastic waste problem sustainably while preserving the livelihoods of residents.

Wahab assured the public that Lagos State remains committed to sustainable development goals.

He urged stakeholders and residents to disregard false information regarding a sachet water ban.

Also, he reaffirmed the government’s dedication to dialogue and collaboration in addressing waste management challenges without undermining economic interests.

