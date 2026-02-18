Lagos Govt Reacts To Protest By Korope Drivers On Lekki-Epe Expressway

The Lagos State Government has reacted to a protest that broke out on Wednesday by some minibuses, popularly known as Korope, drivers on the Lekki–Epe Expressway.

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet, stated that the Lekki–Epe corridor has formally transitioned into a Mass Transit and Regulated Transport Corridor under the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) framework of the state government.

He explained that the transition is deliberate, data-driven, and aligned with the state’s long-term vision for a safer, more efficient, and economically viable transport ecosystem.

According to him, the restriction of unregulated Korope operations on the expressway is neither sudden nor targeted, noting that stakeholder engagement preceded the enforcement.

“Multiple consultations were held with transport unions, corridor operators, and relevant associations. Sensitisation exercises, public advisories, and structured notifications were issued well ahead of enforcement to ensure clarity and compliance,” he added.

He emphasised the Lagos State Government’s commitment to structured mass transit operations, orderly and regulated transport systems, protection of lives and property, and zero tolerance for actions capable of disrupting public peace.

The government urged all operators to align with the regulatory framework guiding the corridor and embrace structured participation within the formal transport system.