Lagos Govt Reacts To Peller’s ₦36m Tax Allegation

The Lagos State Government has responded to allegations made by popular TikTok influencer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, who claimed he was served a staggering ₦36 million tax bill by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Peller, who has gone live on social media in a trending session with Nigerian singer Peruzzi, expressed shock and frustration over what he described as an “Unrealistic” demand from tax authorities.

“They told me to pay ₦36m in tax. By Allah, I don’t even have that kind of money. I only gained recognition last year. Even Peruzzi, are you paying tax? How much?

“Why would they ask me to pay ₦36m? The government has never supported me, not on TikTok, not anywhere. Why should I give them money?” he lamented.

Reacting to the viral outburst, Abdulkabir Ogungbo, the Special Adviser on Tax and Revenue to the Lagos State Governor, clarified that while he would personally review Peller’s case, saying the law makes tax payment mandatory for all income earners.

“I need to check the specifics of this case. But generally, the LIRS is an autonomous body tasked with fair tax assessment. According to the law, anyone who earns income in Lagos must pay tax,” Ogungbo explained in an interview.

He emphasised that Section 24 of the Nigerian Constitution mandates citizens to declare their earnings honestly and remit taxes accordingly.

Ogungbo further noted that Nigeria’s tax reforms now extend to digital businesses and online creators, making influencers and social media personalities liable to pay personal income tax if they earn within Lagos.

“Naturally, when you earn money, whether physically or virtually, you are required to remit tax to the appropriate authority, which is the LIRS,” he added.

He also clarified that Lagos residents engaged in online businesses who cannot prove tax compliance in another state are obligated to pay locally.

For now, Ogungbo stated that he has not received Peller’s case file but promised to follow up:

“I do not yet have this matter officially on my table. The LIRS is the competent body, and they are very efficient. Let me investigate and revert.”

As at press time, attempts to reach the LIRS through its Head of Corporate Communications, Monsurat Amasa, were unsuccessful, as calls and text messages went unanswered.