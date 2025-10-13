Lagos Govt Re-Arraigns Evans For Murder Of Police Officers

The Lagos State government has re-arraigned Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, for allegedly killing two police officers.

Evans, who was arraigned on Monday alongside Joseph Emeka, before A. O. Ogala, the presiding judge, on a five-count charge bordering on murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping conspiracy, to which the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

New Telegraph reports that Evans and his co-defendant are in the custody of Kirikiri Maximum Custodial Centre following conviction in other matters.

The duo were accused of killing Peter Nweke and Chijioke Ngozi on August 27, 2013, in the Festac area of Lagos.

They were also charged with the attempted kidnapping of Vincent Obianodo, chairman of Young Shall Grow Motors.

Recall in February 2022, Akeem Oshodi, an Ikeja high court judge, convicted Evans and two others on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

They were found guilty of kidnapping Donatus Dunu, chief executive officer (CEO) of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The prosecution said they kidnapped Dunu in Lagos on February 14, 2017, and collected £223,000 (N100 million) as ransom from his family.

On February 25, 2022, the suspects were sentenced to life imprisonment.