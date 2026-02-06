Lagos Govt Praises Odunmbaku For Outstanding Achievements In Ojodu LCDA

The Lagos State Government has commended the Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr Olusegun Odunmbaku, for what it described as outstanding achievements and impactful governance at the grassroots.

The commendation was given at the weekend during the 50th birthday celebration of Odunmbaku, held in Lagos, where top government officials, party leaders and community stakeholders gathered to honour the council boss.

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, praised Odunmbaku for his laudable projects and people-oriented initiatives, noting that his administration has set a high standard for local government administration in the state.

Ayinde said Odunmbaku has distinguished himself through effective leadership, commitment to service delivery and visible development projects across Ojodu LCDA, stressing that his performance has earned him recognition from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state government.

“David Olusegun Odunmbaku is one of the best local government chairmen in Lagos State, and the governor is very proud of you,” Ayinde said.

According to him, Odunmbaku’s achievements have further strengthened grassroots governance and complemented the developmental agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration, particularly in areas of infrastructure, social welfare and community development.

Ayinde urged the council chairman not to relent in his efforts, encouraging him to sustain the tempo of development and continue to prioritise the needs of the people.

He added that Odunmbaku’s impactful record at the grassroots level would serve as a model for other council administrators across the state to emulate.

The event also featured goodwill messages from political associates, traditional rulers and community leaders, who described Odunmbaku as a dedicated public servant whose leadership has brought tangible progress to Ojodu LCDA.