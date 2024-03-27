Lagos Govt, PR Firm Mull Partnership On Offshore Gas Exploration, Others

An international Public Relations firm, Bruit Costaud (BC) and the Lagos State government are likely to enter into a partnership to facilitate investment in the exploration and commercialization of offshore gas reserves in the state.

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Lagos, in his capacity as managing partner of the firm,

Mohammed who congratulated Governor Sanwo-Olu on his infrastructural strides, noted that Lagos was the commercial capital and top destination for investors in Nigeria and hence must be greatly utilized.

He said: “Energy is key to the growth and development of any state and nation by extension.

“At Bruit Costaud, we possess the expertise experience network and track record in-house and are interested in collaborating with the State Government to facilitate investment in the exploration and commercialization of the massive deep offshore gas reserves in abundance in Lagos offshore.

“It will be a great honour and privilege for us at Bruit Costaud to work with Lagos State to deliver on its promise and vision of becoming Africa’s Model Mega City and Global, Economic and Financial Hub that is Safe, Secure, Functional and Productive.”

While noting the firm’s commitment to drive commercial diplomacy, dispute resolution, geopolitical intelligence and policy monitoring, stakeholder mapping and government engagements, Mohammed said part of the reasons for the visitation was to acquaint the Lagos government with their expertise in providing tailored solutions to navigate complex policy landscapes and regulatory challenges.

According to him, strategic communications and media amplifications were also part of its expertise to shape positive perceptions through effective communication strategies across print, online, and digital media.

Responding, Governor Gov. Sanwo-Olu, commended Lai Mohammed, for not going into early retirement after his service to the country as minister.

Sanwo-Olu who hailed the BC team as one made up of people of credible achievements and reflective of different age brackets to avoid experience gap, gave assurances that out of the many areas of service listed by BC, there could be some in which the Lagos State government could partner after considerations.

Other Senior Advisers of Bruit Costaud, who accompanied Alhaji Lai Mohammed on the visit are Former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Former Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar; Ambassador Tunji Ajisemo and Energy Expert, Mr. Abdur Rasheed Omidiya.