Lagos Govt Partners NISCN To End Truck Accidents

Lagos State Driver’s Institute has partnered with the National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN) to reduce truck accidents.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting on enhancing road and cargo safety through harmonized collaboration in the trucking industry, the General Manager of the Institute, Mrs Taimiyu Afusat Abike, said truck drivers need constant training and re-training on safety rulings every year.

Mrs Abike said the training will help in reducing truck accidents as well as save the truck owners’ resources. She said that the institute has trained many truck drivers and urged the owners to sustain the training initiative.

She said the institute is ready to partner with relevant stakeholders in the transport sector to reduce accidents involving trucks in the state.

On his part, Lagos State Chairman of the NISCN, Omoba Adeyinka Oyediran, said collaboration is needed to reduce and end truck accidents in the state. He urged the truck drivers and owners to view safety not merely as an obligation but as a shared mission.

Oyediran said: “Collaboration with government agencies, industry stakeholders, and safety councils can amplify your impact. Let us collectively foster an environment where safety is not just a regulatory requirement but a deeply ingrained value.

“To the dedicated truck drivers navigating our roads daily, I extend a heartfelt plea for adherence to industry standards. Each one of you is a crucial ambassador for safety.

“By embracing responsible driving practices, compliance with traffic regulations, and continuous professional development, you contribute not only to your safety but to the safety of every road user.

“Let the emblem on your truck be a symbol of pride, representing professionalism, responsibility, and a commitment to safety.”

Oyediran advised the state government to ensure that the roads are motorable. “We earnestly request an unwavering commitment to the maintenance and improvement of road infrastructure.

“Quality roads not only ensure the smooth flow of traffic but also significantly contribute to extending the lifespan of our trucks. As partners in progress, let us collectively invest in roads that stand as testaments to our commitment to safety and economic growth,” he said.

Some of the truck owners at the meeting raised concern over harassment and extortion of their drivers by law enforcement agencies and touts across the state.