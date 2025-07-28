Lagos Govt Orders Psychiatric Test on 18 Traffic Offenders

The Lagos State Government has directed the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to ensure that the 18 motorists apprehended for driving against traffic flow (one-way) undergo mandatory psychiatric evaluation.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA. Bakare-Oki described the move as a strategic effort to curb the menace of one-way traffic violations in Lagos. “This directive is part of a multi-faceted approach to restore road discipline, ensure public safety, and maintain order on Lagos roads.

“The Lagos State Government views this measure as a preventive and restorative step, rather than a punitive one, aimed at rehabilitating errant drivers and deterring potential violators,” he said. He disclosed that LASTMA had finalised prosecutorial frameworks for the immediate arraignment of 18 vehicle owners recently apprehended for willfully driving against traffic flow.

He added that as part of their prosecution, each of fender, would be required to undergo a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation to assess their cognitive fitness and behavioral disposition. Bakare-Oki noted that this initiative reflects global best practices in advanced traffic psychology and behavioral enforcement.

“The enforcement of psychiatric assessment is not intended to stigmatise or punish, rather, it is a necessary intervention designed to protect the general motoring public from individuals who exhibit reckless disregard for human life and lawful order,” he said.

He said in spite of the ongoing public enlightenment campaigns and education efforts, a significant number of road users continue to disregard traffic laws, contributing to fatal collisions, congestion, and infrastructural degradation.