Lagos Govt Opens 25% Discounted Food Markets

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has opened markets where residents of the state will be able to get a 25% discount on food items in order to help them cope with the growing inflation and financial difficulties in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by the Lagos State Government through the Commissioner of Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotosho.

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, the “Ounje Eko” food markets programme will launch in 27 market sites, including Ikeja.

The statement reads: “To prevent sharp practices and ensure the foodstuff reaches many Lagosians, a voucher system will be introduced as the pilot scheme kicks off.

“Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been identified and carefully selected to operate the process. They will also provide real-time data on the exercise for monitoring.

“For transparency, prices of the items have also been listed. A 5kg bag of rice would sell for N5,325 while 1kg goes for N1,065; a 5kg bag of beans would sell for N6,225 while 1kg would sell for N1,245. Prices of other staple food items will also be made available through various media outlets.

“The markets will be open at 27 locations in Ikeja, six in Lagos Island, nine in Ikorodu, five in Epe, and 10 in Badagry divisions.

“Mr. Governor has called on all Lagosians to cooperate with the operators at the various locations, monitor the process, and provide feedback through official channels of the Lagos State Government.”