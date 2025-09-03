Lagos Govt Moves Against Supermarkets Over Single-Use Plastics Ban

The Lagos State Government has intensified enforcement of its ban on single-use plastics, seizing items from several supermarkets across the state.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the operation in a video posted on X.com on Wednesday, showing officials confiscating plastic cups, straws, and other prohibited items.

“Our enforcement team today visited Blenco Supermarket in Lekki to enforce the ban on single-use plastics,” Wahab said. “This action is part of our wider efforts to ensure compliance with the state’s directive on phasing out SUP, which poses serious environmental risks and worsens flooding across Lagos.”

The team also visited Blend and Temple Hill Supermarkets in Ire-Akari, Jendol Supermarket in Jakande Estate, Ejigbo, and Lastprize and Reno supermarkets on Liasu Road, Idimu.

According to Wahab, the enforcement exercise, which began on July 1, follows an 18-month moratorium during which businesses were urged to transition to eco-friendly alternatives.

The ban prohibits the sale and use of disposable plastic bags, particularly the black nylon bags commonly used across markets and retail outlets.

Wahab added that the government will continue to monitor compliance and work with businesses to adopt sustainable alternatives, stressing that the clampdown is part of broader efforts to tackle plastic pollution and mitigate flooding in the state.