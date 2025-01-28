Share

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced it has signed an MoU with the Federal Government’s Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to kick-start exploratory work on the development of the Green Line project.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who said the 68 km Green Line once completed will connect Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

According to the Commissioner, the administration plans to connect the Red Line with the Blue Line, revealing that work has also commenced on the second phase of the Blue Line, which will extend it from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

He recalled that in 2024, the State Government completed 36 road projects, including bridges, link bridges, and pedestrian infrastructure noting that it also has over 51 other road projects that are at various stages of development, across all five divisions of the State.

According to the statement, the road includes the Arowojobe Link Bridge and Approach Road, Mende, Maryland; Sand Zero Road, Oyingbo; Platinum Road, Igbokusu; Babafemi Dada Bridge and adjoining roads – Yinka Folarin, Jamiu Lawal, and Shalom Academy Road Network, Samuel Ekundayo Road, and Abaranje Road among others.

Omotoso also noted that under its Bus Reform Initiative (BRI), the present administration is developing new BRT Bus terminals, with ongoing projects at various stages of completion. The detailed engineering design and construction of the Abule Egba Bus Terminal are progressing well.

Similarly, work on the Iyana Ipaja Bus Terminal is advancing, while the Ajah Bus Terminals and Depots, along with the Addo Road Junction Improvement and Pedestrian Bridge, are nearing completion. Additionally, the construction of BRT infrastructure along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway is progressing, with the section from Doyin Orile to Mile 2 currently under development.

The Commissioner averred that history was made last year with the completion and commissioning of the first phase of the 27-kilometer Red Line rail. This rail line, on which passenger operations commenced on October 15, 2024, is expected to serve 500,000 passengers per day.

