Lagos Govt: LG Autonomy Not Applicable In State

The Lagos State Government has stated that the concept of local government autonomy is not applicable within the state, asserting that council chairmen already have direct and unrestricted access to their federal allocations.

This declaration was made by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr. Bolaji Robert, during the 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing organized by the Ministry of Information and Strategy, held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

His remarks follow a recent Supreme Court judgment affirming the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s 774 local government councils. Despite this, Lagos State maintains that it does not interfere with local government funds.

“The issue of local government autonomy is alien to the government of Lagos State,” Robert said. “This is because the local governments are getting their money. The issue of autonomy is strange as far as we are concerned. We do not owe any local government.”

The commissioner claimed that Lagos councils are outperforming their counterparts in other states, particularly in infrastructure development.

Robert also outlined several initiatives by the ministry, including the payment of ₦775.07 million in insurance benefits to the families of deceased staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and local government employees. He noted that the ministry has processed multiple capital project approvals and issued circulars to guide the operational conduct of councils.

On traditional leadership, he disclosed that 50 Obas have been installed under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, including 17 first-class monarchs.

Lagos State’s stance raises fresh questions regarding the interpretation and implementation of the Supreme Court ruling, and the evolving dynamics between state governments and local authorities.

