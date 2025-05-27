Lagos Govt Integrates NIN Into Social Register

Share

The Lagos State Government has begun the integration of the National Identification Number (NIN) into the Lagos State Single Social Register (LASSR) to support the Federal Government’s cash transfer initiative for vulnerable citizens.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Ope George, disclosed this on Tuesday, noting that the state has successfully linked the NINs of 130,000 heads of households out of 688,759 listed on its social register. The integration exercise, which commenced on April 9, 2025, is also updating the National Register with beneficiaries’ NINs and geo-locations.

According to Mr. George, Ikorodu currently leads with 16,418 linked NINs, followed by Alimosho with 14,964, and Mushin with 10,712. The social register comprises 688,759 heads of households and 2,681,507 individual members, which serves as a critical database for identifying and targeting vulnerable populations for government interventions.

He explained that the NIN integration is aimed at improving the accuracy of the register, eliminating duplication, and ensuring that the ₦75,000 Federal Government cash transfer reaches the appropriate beneficiaries.

“This initiative is not just an update to the Register; it is a transformative step in our collective mission to ensure that no resident of Lagos is left behind in the delivery of social protection measures and intervention programs,” Mr. George stated.

The integration of NIN into the social register underscores the state government’s commitment to transparent and effective service delivery. It also aligns with the Federal Government’s broader efforts to ensure accountability and targeted outreach in its social investment programs.

