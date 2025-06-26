Lagos Govt Inaugurates Digital House Numbering System

In line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s commitment to making Lagos a 21st-century economy, the state government has unveiled the Lagos Identity Project, a digital house-numbering initiative aimed at enhancing property identification, service delivery and urban planning across the State.

Babatunde, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on eGIS and Urban Development, said the Lagos Identity Project, powered by Streamline Technologies Limited in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, would significantly improve property identification and public service efficiency in the State.

The Lagos Identifier Project is part of the state’s broader THEMES+ agenda to leverage technology and innovation for better governance.

The project, which is starting in Ikeja, will eventually be extended to all 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across the State.

Babatunde said the digital plates with QR codes and local government colour codes would boost emergency response, postal services, and urban planning efforts.

He called on residents to cooperate with field officers during the installation process and to take ownership of the system as a tool for better service access and accountability.

He said: “This project is about providing Lagosians with world-class services they truly deserve. “We have had issues ranging from tax evasion to untraceable addresses. This new digital system is the solution.”

Babatunde said scanning the QR code on a building would grant access to essential property information for residents and relevant stakeholders, adding that the project would prevent rental fraud and enhance emergency location tracking throughout Lagos communities.