Lagos Govt Honours Winners Of Gov’s Milestone Quiz Competition

…Sanwo-Olu Using Technology to Deepen Knowledge of Lagos History – Omotoso

…Competition Aims to Preserve Culture, Inspire Future Generations

The Lagos State Government has presented prizes to winners of the maiden edition of the Governor’s Milestone Quiz Competition, an initiative designed to deepen students’ knowledge of Lagos history, culture, and the evolution of the state.

The event, held in Magodo and jointly organised by the Ministry of Information and Strategy and the Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau (LASRAB), attracted students, teachers, government officials and stakeholders in the education and culture sectors.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, described the initiative as a crucial step towards “catching them young” and instilling historical consciousness in the next generation.

He said the competition reflects the commitment of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to documentation, civic awareness and the use of technology in deepening public understanding of Lagos.

Omotoso noted that several narratives, both accurate and inaccurate, have been told about Lagos, making it necessary for young people to learn the authentic history of the state.

“It is very exciting to see our young people take interest in the history of Lagos. Many say so much about Lagos, some of them know the facts and some claim what they do not know.

“What we are doing with this competition is to encourage them to know where Lagos came from, who is who, and the values that shaped this Centre of Excellence,” he said.

He explained that the state is leveraging technology to further drive historical education, both in schools and through digital learning platforms, ensuring that students can access credible information about Lagos anytime.

“We are in an age of technology, and the government is using it to ensure our young people have a good grasp of Lagos history. We will continue to support initiatives like this to help our people get it right when discussing Lagos,” Omotoso added.

He urged residents, especially youths, to take interest in the state’s culture, heritage and the contributions of past leaders, saying these are the foundations upon which Lagos’ resilience and excellence were built.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director-General of LASRAB, Mrs. Bilikiss Aderemi, represented by former DG and Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Mrs Toyin Ogunlana, said the competition was conceived to promote knowledge, celebrate academic excellence and inspire future generations to appreciate the milestones recorded under various administrations in the state.

She described the quiz competition as a strategic platform for nurturing informed citizens who understand Lagos’ past, its governance structure and the policies shaping its present and future.

“Today, we are not only celebrating academic accomplishments; we are reinforcing the importance of preserving our collective memory as a people,” she said.

Winners of the competition expressed gratitude to the government for creating a platform that challenged them intellectually and rewarded excellence.

They described the experience as enriching and inspiring, noting that it broadened their understanding of Lagos’ cultural identity and historical evolution.

“Prizes presented to the winners included computer tablets, smart wristwatches, headsets and other digital tools to support their learning.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment by LASRAB and the Ministry of Information and Strategy to sustain documentation, knowledge preservation and civic engagement across the state.