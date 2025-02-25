Lagos Govt, HCD Africa Empower 500 Women In Epe, Ojodu, Others

Share

The Lagos State Government, in partnership with development partners and financial institutions, have empowered over 500 community women with essential financial literacy, entrepreneurship training, and access to vital financial services for them to be selfindependent.

The women were empowered during advocacy programmes held on different days in five communities in Lagos State with over 100 women from each community.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Odomola Community, Epe; Amukoko Community, Ajeromi Ifelodun; Ojojo Community, Kosofe; Oke Ira Community, Ojodu and Ojora Badia Community, Apapa Iganmu.

The advocacy programme tagged “Promoting Human Capital Development through Advocacy for Women’s Financial Inclusion in the hard-to-reach communities” is organised by the Office of SDGs in collaboration with HCD Africa, Pay Business (Opay), Cowrywise, Lagos State Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA), and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Speaking during the advocacy programme, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, restated its commitment to women’s empowerment and financial inclusion in hard-to-reach communities for them to be independent and self-reliant.

