Lagos Govt Halts Magodo Construction Over Missing Drainage, Embankment Plans

The Lagos State Government has ordered an immediate halt to construction at a site on 18 Kunle Ogedengbe Crescent, Magodo, over the absence of approved engineering designs for drainage and embankment works.

The directive was issued by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, after an inspection of the site on Wednesday, according to a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi.

Olumide said the development poses significant risks to nearby infrastructure and properties because the site directly borders the Adetoro–Adelaja road embankment, a critical area for stormwater management, flood prevention, and structural integrity.

“Work on this site is suspended until an approved engineering design with adequate drainage and embankment details is provided. This is necessary to ensure safety and orderly development,” Olumide stated.

The commissioner stressed that any construction without proper drainage provisions could lead to environmental hazards, including flooding, drainage failure, and road damage. He warned that the state government would not tolerate unregulated projects that compromise public safety.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing physical planning regulations to protect lives and property while promoting sustainable urban development.

The stop-work order will remain in force until the developers submit detailed engineering drawings, including drainage and structural plans to stabilise the adjoining road embankment.

Olumide was accompanied on the inspection by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire and other senior officials.