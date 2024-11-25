Lagos Govt Hails S‘Court’s Lottery Act Ruling

Share

The Lagos State Government has said the Supreme Court judgement on Lottery Act reinforced true federalism and empowered states to chart their path for effective regulation of the gaming sector.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Supreme Court ruling in Suit No. SC/1/2008 between the Attorney-General of Lagos State & Ors and the Attorney-General of the Federation & Ors nullified the National Lottery Act and reaffirmed the constitutional authority of state governments to regulate lotteries and gaming activities within their jurisdiction.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement issued on Monday, described the ruling as gratifying.

“The apex court’s decision is a significant affirmation that the regulation of lotteries and gaming is a residual matter, falling squarely within the purview of state governments.

“This judgment reinforces the principles of true federalism, empowering states to chart their path for effective regulation.

The judgment is a vindication of the consistent belief of President Bola Tinubu regarding the nation’s quest for true federalism.

“It is gratifying to see that the restructuring battle he has led is coming to life during this administration. This judgment is a fitting tribute to his visionary and progressive leadership.

“Also, kudos to the steadfast leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose commitment to upholding the rule of law and defending the rights of Lagosians has been pivotal in securing this outcome.

“This outcome would not have been possible without the vision and resolute backing of the governor whose commitment to integrity in governance has set a benchmark for true federalism.

“The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) remains the sole regulatory body for lotteries and gaming in the state. It will continue to ensure that gaming activities are conducted transparently, responsibly, and in alignment with international best practices,” Omotosho said. He called on all lottery and gaming operators to register with the LSLGA to effect registration or face prosecution. He assured that the government would continue to provide conducive business environment for legitimate operators. “The government will foster a conducive environment for legitimate operators and safeguard residents from the adverse effect of unregulated gaming activities. “Lagos remains committed to creating a business-friendly environment for licensed operators. It also remains committed to ensuring that the gaming sector contributes to the state’s economic growth and prosperity of its citizens,” he added.

