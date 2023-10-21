Lagos Govt, FERMA Close 3rd Mainland Bridge, Announces Traffic Diversion

The Lagos State government, in conjunction with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), has concluded plans to carry out repair works on the inward Lagos lane of the Third Mainland bridge.

In a public announcement on Saturday evening, the State government said the bridge would be closed for 24 hours while the work lasts.

“This is to inform the general public that the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), in collaboration with the Lagos State government intends to carry out remedial works on some critical sections of the Third Mainland bridge, inbound Lagos (Island and Mainland) on Sunday, 22nd October 2023.

“Consequently the section of the bridge inward Lagos will be temporarily closed from midnight Saturday 21st October 2023 to midnight, Sunday, 22nd October 2023, to facilitate speedy rehabilitation work, read the notice.

The State Ministry of Transportation also mapped out alternative routes for motorists in the affected areas as follows:

“Motorists from the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis, inwards Lagos Island will be diverted towards Gbagada Oshodi Expressway, to link Ikorodu road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko bridge and Lagos Island.

“Motorists from Lagos Ibadan Expressway, passing through the old toll gate can access Lagos Island by passing through Ojota to link Anthony, Funsho Williams Avenue (old Western Ave) to get to Eko bridge, Apogbon, and Marina to connect their desired destinations

“Motorists from Lagos Mainland going through the Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekumle axis) inwards Lagos Island via the 3rd Mainland bridge will be diverted towards Muritala Muhammed Way to use the Cater bridge to link Lagos Island.

The decision to carry out remedial works on the 12-kilometre bridge is a routine exercise to keep the bridge in good shape and ensure the continued safety of users.