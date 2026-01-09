Lagos Govt Denies Rift Between Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun

The Lagos State Government has dismissed reports circulating on some online platforms alleging a rift between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

In a statement shared on the official X page of the Lagos State Government, the reports were described as false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to sow discord between the two governors.

The government clarified that Governor Sanwo-Olu and Governor Abiodun enjoy a cordial and brotherly relationship, contrary to the insinuations making the rounds.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu enjoy a very cordial brotherly relationship,” the statement said.

According to the statement, both governors meet regularly and maintain frequent communication, particularly on issues of mutual interest aimed at promoting development in their respective states.

It noted that the close relationship between the two leaders is further strengthened by the shared boundaries and deep socio-cultural ties between Lagos and Ogun states.

The Lagos State Government warned purveyors of fake news to desist from spreading unfounded stories, stressing that both governors are united by a common vision to improve the welfare and quality of life of their people.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and urged the public to rely on verified and official sources for accurate information.