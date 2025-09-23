Lagos Govt Demolishes Illegal Shanties, Car Wash In Lekki

The Lagos State Government has demolished clusters of shanties and an illegal car wash in the Lekki area as part of its ongoing drive to reclaim public spaces and protect the environment.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the operation in a post on X on Tuesday, noting that the enforcement team carried out the exercise at Lafiaji Beach and Platinum Way in the Igbokusu axis of Lekki.

“These structures not only deface the environment but also encourage indiscriminate waste disposal and unhealthy practices along our coastal corridors,” Wahab said.

He stressed that the government would not tolerate activities that undermine urban planning or degrade the environment. “As a government, we cannot allow such activities to continue unchecked. We remain committed to restoring order, protecting our waterfronts, and ensuring that public spaces are used responsibly in line with environmental laws,” he added.

The demolition forms part of wider environmental enforcement measures across Lagos, aimed at reducing pollution, curbing illegal occupation of public spaces, and preserving the state’s fragile coastal zones.